Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Thompson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine7300 SW 62nd Pl Fl 4, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-7901
South Florida Institute for Reproductive Medicine15955 SW 96th St Ste 305, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (786) 517-5270
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson and the entire staff at IVFMD were incredible throughout the entire process. I highly recommend Dr. Thompson, she is very knowledgable and kind, always there to answer any questions. I felt comfortable throughout the entire process and was grateful for the positive results.
About Dr. Kimberly Thompson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1164475679
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
