Dr. Kimberly Tobon, DO

Neurology
5.0 (2)
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Tobon, DO

Dr. Kimberly Tobon, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Tobon works at Neurology/Physical Therapy Ctr in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tobon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology and Physical Therapy Centers of Tampa Bay
    2835 W De Leon St Ste 205, Tampa, FL 33609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 831-6622

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia Evaluation
Evoked Potential Test
Memory Evaluation
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test
Wada Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Restless Leg Syndrome
Vertigo
Jan 09, 2020
Fantastic neurologist. No nonsense straight forward and patient centered.
About Dr. Kimberly Tobon, DO

  Neurology
  25 years of experience
  English
  1063637171
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Tobon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tobon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tobon works at Neurology/Physical Therapy Ctr in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Tobon’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobon.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

