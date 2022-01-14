Overview of Dr. Kimberly Tucker, MD

Dr. Kimberly Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Maryland Adult Reconstructive Surgery



Dr. Tucker works at Northwest Bone & Joint Oro Valley in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.