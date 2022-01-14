See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Oro Valley, AZ
Dr. Kimberly Tucker, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.1 (46)
Dr. Kimberly Tucker, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oro Valley, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Maryland Adult Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Tucker works at Northwest Bone & Joint Oro Valley in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tucker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest Allied Physicians LLC
    1521 E Tangerine Rd Ste 337, Oro Valley, AZ 85755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 901-6380

Hospital Affiliations
  • Oro Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myositis Ossificans Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 14, 2022
    Fantastic, very informative, everything when just as she said. The healing has been amazing. Tina, her assistant is very good goes over everything with you and always returns my call for question. Staff all very nice. Highly recommend Dr. Tucker
    Rose Kittle — Jan 14, 2022
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English, French
    • 1295906790
    • Maryland Adult Reconstructive Surgery
    • University of Arizona
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tucker works at Northwest Bone & Joint Oro Valley in Oro Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Tucker’s profile.

    Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

