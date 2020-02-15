Dr. Kimberly Tustison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tustison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Tustison, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimberly Tustison, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Rmc Surgery Center Inc21634 Retreat Pkwy, Corona, CA 92883 Directions (951) 493-6935Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
UCR Health - Multispecialty Clinic3390 University Ave Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92501 Directions (844) 827-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UCR Women's Health19330 Jesse Ln Ste 100, Riverside, CA 92508 Directions (844) 827-8000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Can’t say enough things about her! She’s super nice and understanding and I have a lot of issues and get emotional. Wait time was quick. Her staff was super sweet too!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1063731297
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
Dr. Tustison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tustison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tustison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Tustison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tustison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tustison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tustison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.