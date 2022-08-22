Overview of Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD

Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Vanderveen works at Denver Center For Endocrine Surgery PC in Denver, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.