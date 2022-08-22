Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderveen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD
Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Denver Center For Endocrine Surgery PC4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 210, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0792Monday8:30am - 3:30pmTuesday8:30am - 3:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Denver Center For Endocrine Surgery PC9950 W 80th Ave Ste 24, Arvada, CO 80005 Directions (303) 963-0793
- Rose Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
The care from Dr. Vanderveen and her staff was excellent and showed true care and concern for me. She was very through and followed-up appropriately. She and her staff listened very carefully and gave information in a very understandable way. After surgery, I had appropriate follow-up by the hospital and was able to call her office with a question. mm
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- MAYO CLINIC
- University of California, Davis - Sacramento
- Uc-Davis
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Vanderveen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderveen has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroidectomy.
