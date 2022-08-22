See All General Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD

General Surgery
4.7 (118)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD

Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.

Dr. Vanderveen works at Denver Center For Endocrine Surgery PC in Denver, CO with other offices in Arvada, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vanderveen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Center For Endocrine Surgery PC
    4700 Hale Pkwy Ste 210, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0792
    Monday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 3:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Denver Center For Endocrine Surgery PC
    9950 W 80th Ave Ste 24, Arvada, CO 80005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0793

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroidectomy

Treatment frequency



Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Tumor Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoid Tumor Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrinoma Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Insulinoma Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Parathyrodectomy Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Thymectomy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Re-Operative Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Surgery Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (108)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 22, 2022
    The care from Dr. Vanderveen and her staff was excellent and showed true care and concern for me. She was very through and followed-up appropriately. She and her staff listened very carefully and gave information in a very understandable way. After surgery, I had appropriate follow-up by the hospital and was able to call her office with a question. mm
    Denver patient — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427039908
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MAYO CLINIC
    Residency
    • University of California, Davis - Sacramento
    Internship
    • Uc-Davis
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine|Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kimberly Vanderveen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderveen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vanderveen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vanderveen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vanderveen has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderveen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    118 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderveen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderveen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderveen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderveen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

