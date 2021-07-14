Dr. Kimberly Wagner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wagner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Wagner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Wagner, MD
Dr. Kimberly Wagner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner's Office Locations
Csna2312 N Nevada Ave Ste 100, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Directions (210) 579-0709Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Doctor
About Dr. Kimberly Wagner, MD
- Neurology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1922325497
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wagner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wagner accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wagner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wagner works at
Dr. Wagner has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wagner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Wagner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wagner.
