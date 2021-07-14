Overview of Dr. Kimberly Wagner, MD

Dr. Kimberly Wagner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital, St. Mary-Corwin Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.



Dr. Wagner works at Colorado Springs Neurological Associates in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.