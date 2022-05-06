Dr. Kimberly Wallace, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wallace is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Wallace, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kimberly Wallace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.
Labes Babaoff Banooni and Eisenberg PC28555 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 120, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 489-1070
- DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital
I'm so glad she is my doctor, she's so compassionate and caring, she has gotten me through some very difficult times.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- Detroit Medical Center, Wsu Affiliated Hospitals
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
Dr. Wallace has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallace accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wallace. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallace.
