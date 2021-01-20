Dr. Kimberly Weaver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberly Weaver, MD
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Weaver, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.
Locations
UNC Hospitals GI Medicine Clinic (N.C. Memorial Hospital)101 Manning Dr Bldg 1, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-5050
UNC Hospitals Endoscopy Center at Meadowmont300 Meadowmont Village Cir, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (984) 974-5050
UNC Gastrointestinal Procedures (Hillsborough Campus)460 Waterstone Dr, Hillsborough, NC 27278 Directions (984) 974-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Weaver?
I was referred to Dr. Weaver by a friend in our local community for Crohn's disease. I was really pleased with her care, as I was pretty ill at the time of diagnosis. Dr. Weaver got me in for a colonoscopy and promptly diagnosed me. Dr. Weaver is a caring, compassionate physician who takes a proactive, collaborative approach with her patients, packaged in a cheerful, positive bedside manner. I am happy to say I have been in remission since early fall 2020 with the therapy she has prescribed. I plan on continuing in her care as long as she practices at UNC.
About Dr. Kimberly Weaver, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weaver has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Weaver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weaver.
