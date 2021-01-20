Overview

Dr. Kimberly Weaver, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Weaver works at UNC Hospitals OB/GYN Clinic in Chapel Hill, NC with other offices in Hillsborough, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.