Dr. Kimberly Werner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kimberly Werner, MD is a Dermatologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk.
Dr. Werner works at
Locations
-
1
McGuiness Dermatology6000 W Spring Creek Pkwy Ste 200, Plano, TX 75024 Directions (972) 316-4555Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Cape Coral’s Florida Skin Center staff & results are exceptional in all respects. From start to finish, they are upbeat, friendly, very capable and a pleasure to experience. I felt relaxed & pain free throughout. I highly recommend them over other dermatologists in the area who don’t even come close to the care you will enjoy here.
About Dr. Kimberly Werner, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1669787131
Education & Certifications
- SAUSHEC-Brooke Army Med Ctr/Wilford Hall
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center In Washington, D.C.
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- William and Mary
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Werner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Werner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Werner works at
Dr. Werner has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Werner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Werner speaks Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Werner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Werner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Werner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Werner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.