Overview

Dr. Kimberly Williams, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Williams works at Palmetto Primary Care Physicians in Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.