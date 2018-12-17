Dr. Williams-Watson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kimberly Williams-Watson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberly Williams-Watson, MD
Dr. Kimberly Williams-Watson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Williams-Watson works at
Dr. Williams-Watson's Office Locations
1
Legacy Community Health3517 Irvington Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77009 Directions (832) 548-5000
2
ADHD Houston15322 Copper Grove Blvd, Houston, TX 77095 Directions (281) 859-7596Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
3
Cyfair Physicians11301 Fallbrook Dr Ste 304, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 758-2695
4
Montrose Clinic3811 Lyons Ave, Houston, TX 77020 Directions (832) 548-5400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Watson has been my son's Pediatrician since he was born and she is very knowledgeable, patient, and thorough. She has always been very helpful and willing to listen to the parents concerns. I was very upset when her practice closed down! But on the upside, I received a letter in the mail from her new job and I am taking my son back to Dr. Watson! I am so excited that she is back!!
About Dr. Kimberly Williams-Watson, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1891760575
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School At Houston
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Prairie View A&M University
- Pediatrics
Dr. Williams-Watson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams-Watson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams-Watson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams-Watson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams-Watson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams-Watson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.