Overview of Dr. Kimberly Wise, MD

Dr. Kimberly Wise, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Wise works at Wise Eye Associates in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Cataract and Senile Cataracts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.