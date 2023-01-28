Overview

Dr. Kimberly Yeung-Yue, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Medical College Of Wisconsin, Milwaukee, Wi.



Dr. Yeung-Yue works at Southwest Skin Specialists Phoenix Biltmore in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

