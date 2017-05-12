Dr. Kimberlyn Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimberlyn Robinson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimberlyn Robinson, MD
Dr. Kimberlyn Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Webster, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
-
1
Oga Bay Area Webster250 Blossom St Ste 350, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 505-3010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Ronald R. Baden MD PA1505 E Winding Way Dr Ste 210, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (832) 632-7863
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Robinson?
Dr. Robinson is one of the only African American doctors that I've used. She is very relatable, realistic, and confident. This is much needed concerning my health as an African American woman. She takes the time to explain procedures and options. Additionally, she has a child the same age as mine, so I feel relate as mothers. All these things make this woman an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Kimberlyn Robinson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1467770586
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson works at
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Pap Smear and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.