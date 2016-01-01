Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Domoto-Reilly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD
Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Domoto-Reilly works at
Dr. Domoto-Reilly's Office Locations
-
1
Memory and Brain Wellness Center at Harborview Medical Center325 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Harborview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Domoto-Reilly?
About Dr. Kimiko Domoto-Reilly, MD
- Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1457473381
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Domoto-Reilly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domoto-Reilly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Domoto-Reilly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Domoto-Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Domoto-Reilly works at
Dr. Domoto-Reilly has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Domoto-Reilly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Domoto-Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Domoto-Reilly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Domoto-Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Domoto-Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.