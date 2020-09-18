Overview

Dr. Kimo Hirayama, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shoreline, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Hirayama works at Ichs Shoreline Pharmacy in Shoreline, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.