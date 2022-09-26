See All Neurosurgeons in Babylon, NY
Dr. Kimon Bekelis, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kimon Bekelis, MD

Dr. Kimon Bekelis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Babylon, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Bekelis works at Kimon Bekelis Physician P C. in Babylon, NY with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and West Islip, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bekelis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kimon Bekelis Physician P C.
    60 George St, Babylon, NY 11702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 983-7072
  2. 2
    909 Walnut St Rm 320L, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 503-7008
  3. 3
    Linps
    1175 Montauk Hwy Ste 6, West Islip, NY 11795 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 422-5371
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Kimon Bekelis, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 15 years of experience
  • English
  • 1588808273
Education & Certifications

  • ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Bekelis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Bekelis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bekelis has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Cerebrovascular Disease and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bekelis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekelis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekelis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekelis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekelis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

