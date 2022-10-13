Overview of Dr. Kimon Kostopoulos, DO

Dr. Kimon Kostopoulos, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Kostopoulos works at Kidney and Hypertension Associates P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Kidney Infection and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.