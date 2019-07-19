Overview of Dr. Kin Lock, MD

Dr. Kin Lock, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Lock works at Texas Children's Pediatrics in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.