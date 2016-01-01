Overview of Dr. Kin Lui, MD

Dr. Kin Lui, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Everett, WA. They completed their residency with Virginia Mason Med Center



Dr. Lui works at The Everett Clinic at Silver Lake in Everett, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.