Dr. Kinan Hawasly, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Kinan Hawasly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Pine Ridge Ihs Hospital.

Dr. Hawasly works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    UT Physicians Women's Center - Texas Medical Center
    6410 Fannin St Ste 250, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7131
    East Houston Obgyn Assoc
    1910 John Ralston Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 451-3030

  • Pine Ridge Ihs Hospital

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Assurant Health
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Coventry Health Care
    Golden Rule
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    Humana
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Medical Mutual of Ohio
    Medicare
    MetLife
    MultiPlan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare

    May 04, 2019
    I am so happy with Dr. Hawasly
    — May 04, 2019
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    English, Arabic
    1295062347
    Maimonides Medical Center
    Damascus University, Syria
    Dr. Kinan Hawasly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawasly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hawasly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hawasly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hawasly works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hawasly’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawasly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawasly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawasly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawasly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

