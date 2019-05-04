Overview

Dr. Kinan Hawasly, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Damascus University, Syria and is affiliated with Pine Ridge Ihs Hospital.



Dr. Hawasly works at UT Physicians Obstetrics, Gynecology, & Reproductive Services in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.