Overview

Dr. Kinan Rahal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Damascus U Sch Med and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rahal works at Intercoastal Medical Group Inc in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.