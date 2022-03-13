Overview

Dr. King-Chen Hon, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Hon works at King C Hon MD in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Lactose Intolerance and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.