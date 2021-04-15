Dr. Goh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King Goh, MD
Overview of Dr. King Goh, MD
Dr. King Goh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center, Davis Medical Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.
Dr. Goh works at
Dr. Goh's Office Locations
Medexpress Urgent Care - Bridgeport Jerry Dove Drive120 Medical Park Dr Ste 100, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3490
Preferred Health Partners233 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205 Directions (718) 826-5900
Advantagecare Physicians PC East New York101 Pennsylvania Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207 Directions (718) 240-2000
- 4 55 Water St, New York, NY 10041 Directions (718) 240-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Braxton County Memorial Hospital
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Davis Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goh is always very kind and considerate and always listens and explains everything well. He will contact you in between appointments if he discovers something. Very friendly and professional.
About Dr. King Goh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1336429141
Education & Certifications
- University of Dublin / Trinity College / School of Physic
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Goh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goh works at
Dr. Goh has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.