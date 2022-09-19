Dr. To has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King To, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. King To, MD
Dr. King To, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. To works at
Dr. To's Office Locations
-
1
Providence Office78 BAKER ST, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 831-4592
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. To?
Dr. To is the best! I've been going to him for years as did my late Dad. I trust him with my poor eyes. He's always been thorough and exceedingly kind. He doesn't walk in and say "how are you?" and starts examining. He is genuinely interested in his patients which is rare. He listens. I would disagree with the comment about detached retinas. I had one due to a fall. He found it immediately, called, and made an appointment with a specialist for me. The staff is pleasant and the office is immaculate. I have the utmost respect for his ability and his kindness. He cares.
About Dr. King To, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1174670806
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. To accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. To has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. To works at
Dr. To has seen patients for Stye, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. To on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. To speaks Chinese.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. To. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. To.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. To, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. To appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.