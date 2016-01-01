Overview of Dr. Kingshuk Sharma, MD

Dr. Kingshuk Sharma, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.



Dr. Sharma works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.