Overview

Dr. Kingsley Okoroafor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fayetteville, NC.



Dr. Okoroafor works at Premiere Cardiovascular Center PA in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.