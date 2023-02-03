Overview of Dr. Kingsley Oraedu, MD

Dr. Kingsley Oraedu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Lagos and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.



Dr. Oraedu works at Advanced Internal Medicine Pllc in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.