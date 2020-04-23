See All Pediatricians in Pontiac, MI
Dr. Kingsley Thomas, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kingsley Thomas, MD

Dr. Kingsley Thomas, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Pontiac, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Thomas works at Kingsley A Thomas MD PC in Pontiac, MI with other offices in Auburn Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thomas' Office Locations

    Kingsley Thomas M.d. P.c.
    989 University Dr Ste 105, Pontiac, MI 48342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 373-2720
    Havenwyck Hospital
    1525 University Dr, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (243) 373-9200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Apr 23, 2020
    I love Dr. Thomas! He has always made himself available for his patients. Explains health to understanding and shows true care for my children. He’s not high strong to where he can’t or won’t speak to his patience via phone or even answers his own office phone.
    Tina — Apr 23, 2020
    About Dr. Kingsley Thomas, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • 1700987088
    Education & Certifications

    • Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
