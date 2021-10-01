See All Anesthesiologists in Mount Laurel, NJ
Dr. Kingsuk Ganguly, MD

Anesthesiology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kingsuk Ganguly, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Ganguly works at Cooper Pain Management in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Voorhees, NJ and Camden, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cooper Pain Management
    501 Fellowship Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cooper Pain Management
    900 Centennial Blvd Ste E, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Chc Pain Management
    3 Cooper Plz Rm 314, Camden, NJ 08103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kingsuk Ganguly, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1336584762
    Education & Certifications

    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.