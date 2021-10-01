Dr. Kingsuk Ganguly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ganguly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kingsuk Ganguly, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kingsuk Ganguly, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.
Dr. Ganguly works at
Locations
-
1
Cooper Pain Management501 Fellowship Rd Ste 102, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
-
2
Cooper Pain Management900 Centennial Blvd Ste E, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions
-
3
Chc Pain Management3 Cooper Plz Rm 314, Camden, NJ 08103 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ganguly?
Very good doctor. He takes the time to listen to patient. Would highly recommend.
About Dr. Kingsuk Ganguly, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1336584762
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooper University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ganguly has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ganguly accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ganguly using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ganguly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ganguly works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ganguly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ganguly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ganguly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ganguly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.