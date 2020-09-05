Dr. Whittington has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinion Whittington, DO
Overview of Dr. Kinion Whittington, DO
Dr. Kinion Whittington, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.
Dr. Whittington works at
Dr. Whittington's Office Locations
-
1
Osu-aj Randall Davault M.d.1706 Delivery Ln, Durant, OK 74701 Directions (580) 920-2122
- 2 579 PO Box, Durant, OK 74702 Directions (580) 920-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- Alliancehealth Durant
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whittington?
Dr. Whittington was amazing. He answered all of our questions each week and kept us down to earth when we wanted to go crazy with our first pregnancy. Now we have a beautiful baby girl and we couldn’t be happier.
About Dr. Kinion Whittington, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164478541
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whittington accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whittington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whittington works at
Dr. Whittington has seen patients for Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Oophorectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whittington on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Whittington. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whittington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whittington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whittington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.