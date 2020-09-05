Overview of Dr. Kinion Whittington, DO

Dr. Kinion Whittington, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Durant, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Durant.



Dr. Whittington works at Kinion Care in Durant, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Adenomyosis and Oophorectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.