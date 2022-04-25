Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghelani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD
Overview of Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD
Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Grant Medial College.
Atlanta Plus ADHD Center3993 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste 140, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (404) 835-1575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Had a minor issue that a staff member quickly reached out to address. After that, Dr. Janak Ghelani spent an hour of his free time to clarify the issue that I had lacked understanding of. I've never heard of a doctor willingly investing his free time into helping out a patient. It just goes to show how much their patients matter to them and aren't treated as only a number. Overall, Dr. Ghelani's practice has such a personable staff - I would definitely recommend them.
About Dr. Kinjal Ghelani, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1083970701
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama Hospitals
- Grant Medial College
- Psychiatry
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghelani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghelani.
