Dr. Kinjal Parikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Kinjal Parikh, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
Pediatrix Medical Group of the Mid-atlantic PC8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-0504
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kinjal Parikh, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1124446182
Education & Certifications
- Miami Children's Hospital
- University of South Florida Morsani Program
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
