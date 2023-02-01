Overview of Dr. Kinjal Shah, MD

Dr. Kinjal Shah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Shah works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Bolingbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.