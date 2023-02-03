Dr. Kinjal Sohagia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sohagia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinjal Sohagia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kinjal Sohagia, MD
Dr. Kinjal Sohagia, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They graduated from B J Medical College and is affiliated with Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, Riverside Regional Medical Center, Sentara Careplex Hospital and Sentara Obici Hospital.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohagia's Office Locations
- 1 397 Little Neck Rd Ste 115, Virginia Beach, VA 23452 Directions (757) 500-2277
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital
- Riverside Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Careplex Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Optima Health
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by another pain management doctor for over 10 years with decreasing outcomes. Changed to Dr Sohagia and in one year his treatment and progressive way forward has eliminated 85%of my pain. He has returned quality of life to me.
About Dr. Kinjal Sohagia, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1013174523
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Institute For Family Health
- B J Medical College
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sohagia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sohagia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sohagia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sohagia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sohagia.
