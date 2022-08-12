Overview of Dr. Kinnari Desai, MD

Dr. Kinnari Desai, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.



Dr. Desai works at Manatee Gynecology in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.