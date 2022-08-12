Dr. Kinnari Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinnari Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kinnari Desai, MD
Dr. Kinnari Desai, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
-
1
Manatee Gynecology2310 60TH STREET CT W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 274-4265
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
Dr Desai very knowledgeable and caring. Focused on on long standing problem I have and offered immediate and effective solutions. Great communications. Really like that I was able to get Ultra sounds, mammograms and procedures done in same location .
About Dr. Kinnari Desai, MD
- Gynecology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1790717304
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.