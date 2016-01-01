See All Psychiatrists in Voorhees, NJ
Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD

Psychiatry
2.1 (10)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD

Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Kothari works at Echelon Professional Center in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kothari's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lynn M. Wilby LLC
    1 Britton Pl Ste 6, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 772-0700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    
    About Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659439644
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kothari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kothari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kothari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kothari works at Echelon Professional Center in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kothari’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

