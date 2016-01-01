Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kothari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD
Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Kothari works at
Dr. Kothari's Office Locations
-
1
Lynn M. Wilby LLC1 Britton Pl Ste 6, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Directions (856) 772-0700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kothari?
About Dr. Kinnari Kothari, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1659439644
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kothari has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kothari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kothari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kothari works at
Dr. Kothari speaks Gujarati.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kothari. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kothari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kothari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kothari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.