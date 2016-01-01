Dr. Kinnari Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinnari Kennedy, MD
Overview of Dr. Kinnari Kennedy, MD
Dr. Kinnari Kennedy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dulles, VA. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center and Reston Hospital Center.
Dr. Kennedy's Office Locations
The Urology Group - StoneSprings24430 Stone Springs Blvd Ste 100B, Dulles, VA 20166 Directions (703) 914-3523
The Urology Group - Reston1860 Town Center Dr, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 977-5097Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Reston Hospital Center
About Dr. Kinnari Kennedy, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1952763435
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
