Dr. Kinsey Dinnel, MD
Overview of Dr. Kinsey Dinnel, MD
Dr. Kinsey Dinnel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital.
Dr. Dinnel's Office Locations
Berkowitz Wallace P MD Facs7840 NATURAL BRIDGE RD, Saint Louis, MO 63121 Directions (314) 833-3546
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dinnel is very knowledgeable, and he took the time to listen to my situation and throughly explain the factors that relate to the issues that I am experiencing. I highly recommend Dr. Dinnel!
About Dr. Kinsey Dinnel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
