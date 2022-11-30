Dr. Kinshasa Morton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinshasa Morton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kinshasa Morton, MD
Dr. Kinshasa Morton, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ.
Dr. Morton works at
Dr. Morton's Office Locations
Family Medicine at Monument Square317 George St # 415, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3218
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Morton is very knowledgeable in his field of practice. He has the best bedside manner of any doctor who has ever treated me. He patiently listened to my concerns and very clearly and patiently explained what I had and the options I had for treating my left knee. I never felt rushed, or dismissed. He was very professional and funny at the same time. I left my visit with him feeling valued and feeling great that I was getting the best treatment / care possible.
About Dr. Kinshasa Morton, MD
- Sports Medicine
Dr. Morton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morton using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Morton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morton.
