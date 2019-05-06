Dr. Kinsman Wright Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wright Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kinsman Wright Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kinsman Wright Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Erlanger Hypertension Management Center979 E 3rd St Ste C520, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5661
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-5661Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 16931 Rankin Ave Ste 100, Dunlap, TN 37327 Directions (423) 949-2000
Erlanger North Hospital632 Morrison Springs Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 778-5445
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I saw Dr Wright due to having frequent PVCs and pain over my heart area. He was very thorough and not rushed at all with me during the appt. He wanted me to have lab work, which I had done after the apt, a 3 day monitor, which I will have put on the next week, and a treadmill test that I was told someone would call me about getting set up. I am into the next week with no phone call so I called the office to get scheduled and they gave me an appointment in June. Now I saw the Dr the first of May. Lets hope I don't have a heart attack or issue until this test is done. I was very pleased with the Dr but not the scheduling of tests or phone calls I was to receive to set up. I feel this is a month out on needing done with a possible heart issue.
- Cardiology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Wright Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wright Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wright Jr works at
Dr. Wright Jr has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Long QT Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wright Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Wright Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wright Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wright Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wright Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.