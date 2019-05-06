Overview

Dr. Kinsman Wright Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Wright Jr works at Erlanger Hypertension Management Center in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Dunlap, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Long QT Syndrome and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.