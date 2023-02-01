Dr. Kintur Sanghvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanghvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kintur Sanghvi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kintur Sanghvi, MD
Dr. Kintur Sanghvi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamilton Square, NJ. They completed their fellowship with William Beaumont Hospital (Interventional Cardiology Fellowship)
Dr. Sanghvi works at
Dr. Sanghvi's Office Locations
-
1
NJ Heart & Vascular Care2111 Klockner Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 322-7031MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
NJ Heart & Vascular Care10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 102STE # 102, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 322-7032
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Deborah Heart And Lung Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sanghvi?
Dr. Sanghvi diagnosed my problem and treated me like I was his family member. He is very knowledgeable and explains the problems and how would he treat them. He spent enough time and answered my questions. I am very satisfied with his service and would recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Kintur Sanghvi, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1770627200
Education & Certifications
- William Beaumont Hospital (Interventional Cardiology Fellowship)
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanghvi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanghvi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sanghvi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sanghvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanghvi works at
Dr. Sanghvi has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanghvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanghvi speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanghvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanghvi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanghvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanghvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.