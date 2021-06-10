Overview

Dr. Kioumars Mostafizi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Shahid Beheshti University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Mostafizi works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.