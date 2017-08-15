See All Ophthalmologists in Greenville, SC
Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD

Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Dolphin works at GHS Eye Institute in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blocked Tear Duct and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dolphin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Institute-Greenville
    104 Simpson St, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 522-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 15, 2017
    I was blessed to be taken care of by dr. Dolphin.
    Barbara wertkin in New York, — Aug 15, 2017
    About Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518054691
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kip Dolphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dolphin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dolphin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dolphin works at GHS Eye Institute in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Dolphin’s profile.

    Dr. Dolphin has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blocked Tear Duct and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dolphin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Dolphin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dolphin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dolphin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dolphin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

