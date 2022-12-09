See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Gilbert, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Kipling Sharpe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (193)
Map Pin Small Gilbert, AZ
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kipling Sharpe, MD

Dr. Kipling Sharpe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Dr. Sharpe works at OrthoArizona in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ and Cumming, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sharpe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoArizona - North Gilbert Office
    2940 E Banner Gateway Dr Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoArizona - South Gilbert
    1675 E MELROSE ST, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Orthoarizona-mezona Division
    1760 E Pecos Rd Ste 207, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Chandler Village
    525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
  5. 5
    Mezona Division
    3420 S Mercy Rd Ste 221, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
  6. 6
    Peachtree Womens Clinic Forsyth
    1800 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 250, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 964-2908
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Crystal Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Monoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthropathy Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Polyarthropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Arthropathy Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Medical Network
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CNA
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • CopperPoint Mutual
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Physicians Mutual
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 193 ratings
    Patient Ratings (193)
    5 Star
    (176)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kipling Sharpe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164479986
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Institute for Bone and Joint Disorders
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • L A Co Usc Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • LA Cnty USC Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Medical Education

