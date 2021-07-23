Dr. Cryar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kipp Cryar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kipp Cryar, MD
Dr. Kipp Cryar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lake Charles Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Cryar's Office Locations
Memorial Medical Group Orthopedics and Sports Medicine - Nelson Road4345 Nelson Rd Ste 101, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 480-7942Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable and caring. He took time to explain what was going on.
About Dr. Kipp Cryar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1982023727
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- Louisiana State University School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
