Dr. Kira Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Butler works at North Dallas Women And Wellness in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.