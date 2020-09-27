Dr. Kira Butler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kira Butler, MD
Dr. Kira Butler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Connie Casad MD Pllc7777 Forest Ln Ste C202, Dallas, TX 75230 (972) 566-5544
Medical City Dallas
Dr. Butler does not have the best. bedside manner ( not rude but just very matter a fact) and her staff was seriously lacking but she was the most competent gynecologist I've ever had. I've gone to numerous gynecologists because of my issues starting at the age of 14 and was dismissed by all of them. She was the doctor that diagnosed me at the age of 30 and treated my reproductive issues and I'm grateful to her. I'd rather have an intelligent and thorough doctor who takes her job seriously than a warm and friendly one.
Obstetrics & Gynecology
27 years of experience
English, Spanish
Wayne St University Detroit M C
Wayne State Univ Som
Dr. Butler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Butler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Butler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Butler speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Butler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.