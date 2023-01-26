Overview of Dr. Kira Cooley, MD

Dr. Kira Cooley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.



Dr. Cooley works at Bartlett Women's Clinic in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.