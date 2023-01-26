Dr. Kira Cooley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kira Cooley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kira Cooley, MD
Dr. Kira Cooley, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University.
Dr. Cooley works at
Dr. Cooley's Office Locations
-
1
Bartlett Women's Clinic2996 Kate Bond Rd Ste 413, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 937-0038
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooley?
Love Love Love Dr.Cooley, Amazing..
About Dr. Kira Cooley, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1477764769
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooley works at
Dr. Cooley has seen patients for Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.