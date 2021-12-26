Dr. Kira Manusis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manusis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kira Manusis, MD
Overview of Dr. Kira Manusis, MD
Dr. Kira Manusis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from New York University.
Dr. Manusis works at
Dr. Manusis' Office Locations
-
1
Alexander Rabinovich Medical PC1630 E 15th St Ste 203, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 375-6933
-
2
New York Eye and Ear Infirmary310 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4500
-
3
The New York Eye & Ear Infirmary Ophthalmology Associates PC218 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 979-4192
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Manusis?
This is to highly recommend Dr. Kira Manusis as a great doctor. Several years ago, she performed a very complicated surgery on my left eye; the results of the surgery were extremely good. Three months ago, she performed cataract surgeries on both my eyes; because of the prior surgery on my left eye, this was not a routine cataract surgery with predictable outcomes. The outcomes of the surgery, however, exceeded the most optimistic expectations. ? ?????????? ??????? ???? ??????? ??? ??????????? ????????????. ????????? ??? ????? ??? ?????????????? ??? ????? ????; ???????? ???? ????? ???????, ?? ?? ?????????? ???? ??????????? ????????. ??? ?????? ????? ??? ??????? ??? ???????? ?? ???????? ?????????. ??-?? ????, ??? ??? ????? ???? ??? ????? ???o?????????, ??? ?? ???? ??????? ???????? ?? ???????? ????????? ? ?????????????? ????????????. ?????????? ????????, ??????, ????????? ????? ????????????? ????????.
About Dr. Kira Manusis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1922054394
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manusis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manusis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manusis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manusis works at
Dr. Manusis has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manusis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manusis speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Manusis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manusis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manusis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manusis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.