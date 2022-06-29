Dr. Kira Minkis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minkis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kira Minkis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kira Minkis, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Minkis works at
Locations
Comprehensive Weight Control Center1305 York Ave, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough and polite. Does good work
About Dr. Kira Minkis, MD
- Dermatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Winthrop University Hospital
- NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minkis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minkis accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minkis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minkis works at
Dr. Minkis has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minkis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Minkis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkis.
