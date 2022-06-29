Overview

Dr. Kira Minkis, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED|New York University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Minkis works at Weill Cornell Medicine - Dermatology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.